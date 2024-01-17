Mainsail Financial Group LLC Sells 766 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

