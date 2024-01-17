Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1,436.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $31,181.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $7,013,694.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,324,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,032,419.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $31,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,661 shares of company stock worth $37,374,567. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agilysys

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.