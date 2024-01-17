Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 219 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.61. The company has a market capitalization of $271.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

