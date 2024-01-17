JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Vice Chairman Peter Scher Sells 1,812 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,142,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,015 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,541 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.