Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPRGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 971,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ISPR stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Ispire Technology has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ispire Technology during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the third quarter worth $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

