International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53,208 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after buying an additional 1,192,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,992,000 after purchasing an additional 117,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,362,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,601 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 441.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

