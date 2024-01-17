Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

