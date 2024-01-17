Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Purchases 4,073 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,640 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 348.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,426,000 after buying an additional 9,324,182 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $394.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.62.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

