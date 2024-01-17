Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
NASDAQ:FRSX opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.58.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
