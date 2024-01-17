Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRSX opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.58.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 212,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.