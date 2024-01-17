First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.