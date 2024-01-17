First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys New Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,160,000 after purchasing an additional 527,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,431,000 after purchasing an additional 449,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,311,000 after purchasing an additional 316,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,621,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,326,000 after purchasing an additional 255,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Get Our Latest Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.