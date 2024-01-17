First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires Shares of 5,790 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

