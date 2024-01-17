Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $38,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Exelon by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $1,275,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Exelon Trading Down 1.0 %

EXC opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

