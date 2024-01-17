Evolution Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.3% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.18 and its 200 day moving average is $184.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

