Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ DSGN opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.65. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $9.06.
Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSGN. Piper Sandler cut Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Design Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
