Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.65. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 133,473 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 109,246 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $629,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSGN. Piper Sandler cut Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Design Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Further Reading

