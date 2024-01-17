De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Short Interest Update

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,101,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 11,029,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 858.3 days.

De Grey Mining Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of De Grey Mining stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. De Grey Mining has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of De Grey Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About De Grey Mining

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

