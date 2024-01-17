Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John A. Riley III acquired 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $71,684.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,238.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 71.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cullman Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CULL opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Cullman Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 19.50%.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

