Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 405 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

