Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $243.52 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $351.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.86.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.