Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $28.20 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of V stock opened at $265.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.26 and a 200-day moving average of $245.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $266.19. The company has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

