Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,994 Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.86% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PBJ opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $271.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

