Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 58,257 Shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,257 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 4.60% of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,668,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CDX opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

About Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

