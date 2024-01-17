Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 89,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 462,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCEP stock opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

