CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,522 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 597,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $100,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

