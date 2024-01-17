CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

