CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after buying an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 211.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.82. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.