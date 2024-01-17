CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.41 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

