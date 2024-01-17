Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 334.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 155.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $590.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $489.54 and a 1-year high of $596.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.52.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

