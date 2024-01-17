Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Canfor Stock Up 1.8 %

Canfor stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. Canfor has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

