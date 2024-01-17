Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

AVNW opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $377.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.65. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.53 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

