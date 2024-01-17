Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Autoliv by 51.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 16.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.35. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $111.30. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.