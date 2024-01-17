Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,303 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in HP by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,618,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $264,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,025,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

