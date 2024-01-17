Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 24,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 638,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $14,339,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.18 and its 200-day moving average is $184.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.77 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

