Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

