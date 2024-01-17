Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

