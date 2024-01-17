Advisor Partners II LLC Trims Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Advisor Partners II LLC lessened its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 507,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

