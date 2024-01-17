Advisor Partners II LLC Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,678 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD opened at $180.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.29. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.