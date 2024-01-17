Advisor Partners II LLC Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 415.79%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

