Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $718,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,091 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 81.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,731,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,647 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.73.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

