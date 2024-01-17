Advisor Partners II LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Advisor Partners II LLC lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $201.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.60 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

