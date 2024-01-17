Advisor Partners II LLC Has $409,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $357,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $152.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average of $133.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 363.40, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $153.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.