Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 75 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,782,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT opened at $283.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.30. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $285.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

