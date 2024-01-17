Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 1,524 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 234.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 14,836.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of GMAB opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

