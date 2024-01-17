Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 1,760 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Entegris by 37.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,901 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Entegris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $122.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

