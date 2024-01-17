6,900 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $271.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.44.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

