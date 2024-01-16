Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ZVO opened at $0.00 on Monday. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10,266.30, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.