Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,819 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its position in Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.