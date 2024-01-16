Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

