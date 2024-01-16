Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

