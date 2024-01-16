Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $258.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.15 and its 200 day moving average is $249.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

